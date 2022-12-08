Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,935.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.