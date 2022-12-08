RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Down 0.3 %

RLI stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.47.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $7.26 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.