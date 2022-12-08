RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RLI were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $127.86 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $7.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.71%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

