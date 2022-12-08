RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,243 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

