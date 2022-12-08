Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 17.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 315.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $805,201 in the last 90 days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $23.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.