Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rogers were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,191,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,838,000 after buying an additional 227,748 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $120.49 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%.

ROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.