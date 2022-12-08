Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) PT Set at C$0.56 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.56 price objective on Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Rover Metals Stock Performance
Shares of ROVR opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. Rover Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.36.
Rover Metals Company Profile
