Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) PT Set at C$0.56 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.56 price objective on Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ROVR opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. Rover Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.36.

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

