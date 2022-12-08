Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $12.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Vivint Smart Home Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.12.
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
