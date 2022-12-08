Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $12.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

