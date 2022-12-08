RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.49. RXO shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

RXO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About RXO

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

