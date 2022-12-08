Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €34.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($19.79) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €18.20 ($19.16) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.11. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($34.71).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

