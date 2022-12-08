Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seer were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 58.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Seer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 163,550 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seer by 79.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 329,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 146,174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seer by 437.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 95,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Seer by 640.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 105,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

SEER opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $405.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

