Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sema4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.67.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.50. Sema4 has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Sema4

Institutional Trading of Sema4

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland acquired 185,185 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,809,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,591 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sema4 by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sema4 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter.

About Sema4

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.