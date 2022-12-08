Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sema4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.67.
Sema4 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.50. Sema4 has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Transactions at Sema4
Institutional Trading of Sema4
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sema4 by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sema4 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter.
About Sema4
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sema4 (SMFR)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.