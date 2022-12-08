SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on S. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.53.

NYSE:S opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

