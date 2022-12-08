SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $18.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.53.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $38,309.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 91,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

