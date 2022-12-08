SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.