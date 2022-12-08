SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on S. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.53.

NYSE:S opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,920.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 7.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SentinelOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

