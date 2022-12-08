SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:S opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.