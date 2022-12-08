SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 68.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 195,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

