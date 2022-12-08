SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.53.

NYSE S opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 195,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

