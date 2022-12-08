SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on S. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.53.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of S opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

