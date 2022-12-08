Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.68) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.51) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.27) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.26).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,479.40 ($18.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,369.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,381.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,516.63. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.25).

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,984.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.