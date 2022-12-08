Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

TXP stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.21 million and a PE ratio of 2,700.00. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.78.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

