Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $10.83

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $11.13. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 15,858 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

About Sibanye Stillwater

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

