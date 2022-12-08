Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $10.83

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $11.13. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 15,858 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
