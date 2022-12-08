Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,979 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $113.45 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

