Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $57.83, but opened at $61.09. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 23,453 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 6.1 %

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

