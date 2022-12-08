Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $57.83, but opened at $61.09. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 23,453 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after acquiring an additional 613,036 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

