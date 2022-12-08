Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.96

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 45096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

SI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.45.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 885.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 528,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 439.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 334,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $23,564,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

