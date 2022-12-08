Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,097 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 22.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

