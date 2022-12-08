Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 150,469 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,806.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,469 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $902.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $177.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

