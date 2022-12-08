SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $47.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $88.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLG. Mizuho lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of SLG opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.38. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 112.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

