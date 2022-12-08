Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Sleep Number by 121.4% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 45.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $631.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.