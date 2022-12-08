SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.41

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 140883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $18,467,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.