SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.41

Dec 8th, 2022

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 140883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $18,467,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

