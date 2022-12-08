SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.41

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 140883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
