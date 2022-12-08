SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2,831.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,906 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $39,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $166.33 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day moving average of $162.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

