SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CNRG opened at $88.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44.

