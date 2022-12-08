SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Stake Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,663 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 132.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $70.51 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $63.47 and a 1 year high of $96.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94.

