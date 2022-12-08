Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after buying an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,989. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 0.86. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

