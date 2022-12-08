SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

