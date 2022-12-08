SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.54) price target on the stock.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.23) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($3.84).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -14.28. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.82.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

