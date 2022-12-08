Stifel Nicolaus Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Parex Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

PXT stock opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$18.05 and a twelve month high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at C$22,742,031.78. In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at C$22,742,031.78. Also, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. Insiders bought a total of 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $228,075 in the last three months.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

