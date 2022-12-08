Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.77.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $408.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.36 million. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 311.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

