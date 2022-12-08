Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,406 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $39,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,090 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,011,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,793,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $278.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.51.

STOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

