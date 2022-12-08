Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.80 ($15.58) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.79) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €13.40 ($14.11) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Südzucker Stock Up 0.1 %

SZU stock opened at €13.76 ($14.48) on Wednesday. Südzucker has a one year low of €9.75 ($10.26) and a one year high of €15.72 ($16.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of €13.25 and a 200-day moving average of €13.48.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

