Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 92.20 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.65). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.95.

Supermarket Income REIT Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.49. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Vincent Prior purchased 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.37 ($24,391.38).

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.