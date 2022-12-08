Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $11.17

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $11.51. Symbotic shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 41 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.
Symbotic Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $633.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $267,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.