Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $11.17

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $11.51. Symbotic shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 41 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $633.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%. On average, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $267,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

