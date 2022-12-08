Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €120.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($116.84) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €105.55 ($111.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.89. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($77.35).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.