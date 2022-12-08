Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($49.68) price target on shares of Talanx in a report on Wednesday.

Talanx Price Performance

Shares of TLX stock opened at €43.58 ($45.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.33. Talanx has a one year low of €33.44 ($35.20) and a one year high of €44.42 ($46.76). The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

