Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($49.68) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

TLX opened at €43.58 ($45.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. Talanx has a twelve month low of €33.44 ($35.20) and a twelve month high of €44.42 ($46.76).

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

