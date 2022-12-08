Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,537 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 144,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,948,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 764,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 561,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Trading Down 1.1 %

TTM opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

