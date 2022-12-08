TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 131,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3,406.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,984 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TEGNA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in TEGNA by 54.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 560,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 197,038 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.70. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.