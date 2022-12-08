Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,885 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 40.0% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,100,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 407.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,793,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,439,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

